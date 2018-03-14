Sitting skier Muraoka wins giant slalom for Japan's 1st gold at Paralympics

Momoka Muraoka of Japan competes in the women's alpine sitting giant slalom at the Paralympics in South Korea on Wednesday. Muraoka won the gold medal.

Sitting skier Momoka Muraoka raced to Japan's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics on Wednesday in the women's alpine skiing giant slalom.

Muraoka finished in a disability-factored, two-run total of 2 minutes, 26.53 seconds, beating out the Netherlands' Linda van Impelen by 2.71 seconds at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Austria's Claudia Loesch took the bronze.

The 21-year-old Muraoka added to her silver medal in the downhill and bronze medals in the super-G and super combined. Her fourth medal brought Japan's medal count here to six.

In her first run, Muraoka led the 10-woman field, crossing 1.40 ahead of van Impelen. Muraoka cruised to victory with the second-best second run of 1:13.06.

The giant slalom is a technical event in which the winner is determined by the combined time of two runs made on different courses on the same day.

