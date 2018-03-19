Japan finishes with 10 medals as Paralympic Winter Games close

Performers dance at the closing ceremony of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday.

The Paralympic flag was handed over to 2022 host Beijing on Sunday to mark the closure of the 10-day Winter Games in South Korea.

More than 500 athletes from 49 delegations took part in over 80 medal events in six sports, making this the largest Winter Paralympics to date.

In a drizzling rain at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, the Paralympic flag was lowered. Pyeongchang Mayor Sim Jae Guk passed the flag to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, who handed it to Beijing Mayor Chen Jining.

Beijing, which will hold the next Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, supplied a dance performance by a female artist.

In his closing speech, Parsons gave tribute to the late physicist Stephen Hawking, while congratulating all of the Paralympians for performing their best at the games.

"At the London 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony, Hawking noted that we are all different and that there is no such thing as a standard or run of the mill human being," Parsons said.

"While Hawking tested the limits of his imagination, Paralympians, you have once again pushed the boundaries of human endeavour," he said. "You have shown that with a strong mind and even stronger heart, you can achieve incredible feats."

"Ultimately, you have rewritten the theory of everything and given new purpose to possibility."

For Japan, Alpine sit skier Momoka Muraoka fulfilled her last duty at Pyeongchang after claiming five of Japan's 10 medals at the games. As her teammates watched from their seats, the 21-year-old carried the national flag to the stage.

Japan's medal haul easily went beyond the delegation's original goal of surpassing the six it won at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The United States topped the medal standings with 36 medals (13 gold, 15 silver and 8 bronze). The nation was represented by Oksana Masters, who claimed three medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon events.

Artistic performances highlighted the ceremony. A dancer with a hearing impairment performed on stage, while a pianist with visual impairment accompanied the performance that included 30 stringed instruments and 60 other dancers.

The festive closing ceremony drew to a close when the Paralympic flame was extinguished.

Tokyo can learn lessons for 2020

Tokyo has much to learn from the just-ended Pyeongchang Paralympics as the Japanese capital ramps up preparations to host the 2020 Summer Games, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Sunday.

"Summer and Winter Games are different in scale, but there is no difference in what needs to be done. The organizers here in South Korea did a great job," she told reporters during a two-day tour of the Pyeongchang mountain resort and nearby Gangneung.

"Tokyo similarly needs to cooperate with the national government, the organizing committee and other groups to promote the Tokyo Games."

On the tour, Pyeongchang organizers explained to Koike the small but important steps they took to make the Paralympic Village accessible for the disabled, such as adding ramps for wheelchair users.

"They put in a lot of work. If the angle is too steep, it becomes difficult to use. It made me appreciate the need for creative solutions. If we are going for barrier-free designs, we need to get it right," Koike said.

The governor also said that traveling around South Korea made her acutely aware of the need for English signage for those coming from abroad.

"This is an area that Tokyo also needs to work on, but there were a lot of signs in Hangul that I couldn't read. We can't put up signs in every language (in Tokyo), but at the bare minimum it's important that we do so in English. That will make first-time visitors feel more at home."

The governor also met with Andrew Parsons, head of the International Paralympic Committee, and said they agreed to work closely together to make the Tokyo Paralympics a success.

She capped off the trip by participating in the games' closing ceremony.

© KYODO