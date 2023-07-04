Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The government said it had taken measures to 'step up security' linked to next year's Olympics Photo: AFP
sports

Paris 'not worried' riots will affect 2024 Olympics

0 Comments
PARIS

The city government in Paris said Monday it was "not worried" about knock-on effects from almost a week of riots on next year's Olympic Games.

France has witnesssed several nights of violence in Paris suburbs and across the country since a policeman shot dead a teenager during a traffic stop last week.

Although he acknowledged being "concerned about the situation" in France, Emmanuel Gregoire, deputy to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, said he had "no concerns about the impact" on the Olympics.

"We're still a year away from the Games. We shouldn't get our calendars mixed up," Gregoire told AFP.

The Olympic "flame is an extraordinary opportunity to bring hope" in "a country showing extremely concerning signs," mayor Hidalgo said at a Monday event outlining the torch route through the capital.

When the Olympic flame was brought through Paris in 2008 ahead of the Beijing Games, the route had to be completed by bus because of demonstrations by pro-Tibet protesters.

"We all have in mind the things that didn't necessarily go well, we're working for this to bring joy and enthusiasm," Hidalgo said.

"We will live up to the security" needs of the Games, her sports chief Pierre Rabadan said -- while adding that there would "no doubt" be disturbances.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said Monday that the government had "taken measures in recent days to again step up security of infrastructure" linked to next year's Olympics.

"The nation is damaged by all of this. What's going on obviously isn't good for France's image" abroad, Oudea-Castera added.

Nevertheless, "there were events like this about a year ahead of the London Games, with very violent demonstrations following police violence. London's Games were very positive," she said.

France's ability to host major events like the upcoming Rugby World Cup and the Olympics had already been called into question over major failures in crowd management at the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France.

The venue, set to form the centerpiece of the Games, lies in one of the Paris suburbs shaken by violence since the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. on Tuesday by a policeman.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog