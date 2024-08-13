France bids reluctant farewell to dazzling Paris Olympics

France bid a reluctant farewell on Monday to an "enchanted" fortnight of Olympic sport as athletes headed home from Paris praising a dazzling edition of the Games that has breathed new life into the biggest show on earth.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise delivered stardust at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening -- and a link with the next Games in Los Angeles -- by abseiling into the national stadium.
The "Mission Impossible" star descended on a wire in front of 71,500 spectators, grabbed the Olympic flag and jumped onto a motorbike, to the delight of thousands of dancing athletes and awe-struck fans.
The final act of the Paris Olympics brought relief that an event foreshadowed by worries about terror attacks, strikes or protests had passed off with barely a hitch.
There was also sadness that two weeks of high-spirited celebration had come to an end.
"Keep the flame alive," urged the front-page headline of France's biggest sports newspaper, L'Equipe, which featured new national swimming hero Leon Marchand and urged French people to maintain the spirit "of this enchanted fortnight".
At the Athletes' Village in northern Paris, bleary-eyed competitors were packing their bags after a late night, with the French capital's two main airports braced for a huge influx of travellers and sports equipment.
Magda Skarbonkiewicz, a Team USA fencer, said she would return home filled with memories of competing inside the Grand Palais, one of the historic venues used around the French capital.
"It's such an iconic venue and just nothing like I've ever seen before," she told AFP.
Many of the widely praised temporary sports stadiums nestled among Paris's landmarks will be used for the Paralympics, which begin on August 28, with many tickets still available.
During Sunday night's closing Olympics ceremony, which stressed the event's core message of peace in a troubled world, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach praised the Paris Games for being "sport at its best".
"These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish," Bach said. "Or dare I say: Seine-sational Games," the IOC chief quipped in a pun about the river flowing through Paris which was a sometimes fickle star of the event.
Observers had seen Paris 2024 as essential for the Olympics brand as a whole, coming after a Covid-affected edition in Tokyo and a corruption-tainted version in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Much of the media commentary on Monday focused on the uplifting impact of the Games on the generally morose national mood in France.
Paris 2024 organizing chief Tony Estanguet told the cheering closing ceremony crowd that the Games had transformed "a nation of implacable complainers" into "unbridled supporters who don't want to stop singing".
Just weeks before the Olympics, snap elections called by President Emmanuel Macron plunged the country into a political crisis.
Macron, who is yet to appoint a new prime minister, said on Monday that the Olympics had shown the world "the true face of France".
"We don't want life to get back to normal," he said.
Le Monde newspaper said the Games had "offered the capital and the entire country more than two weeks of fervour and happiness."
"For 17 days the stereotype of the indifferent, grumpy Frenchman went missing," said sports writer Owen Slot in The Times newspaper, adding that Paris had "made the Olympic Games look more beautiful than ever before".
The closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the LA Games.
Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke wondered whether Tinseltown was up to the task of rivaling Paris.
"We have to somehow take greatness and make it even greater," he wrote, calling the Games in France "a blockbuster Parisian party that was two weeks of pure Hollywood".
American gymnastics icon Simone Biles joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Olympic flag was formally handed over at Sunday's ceremony which followed 17 days of drama-filled sporting action lit up by Biles, American sprinter Noah Lyles, Pakistan's javelin king Arshad Nadeem and casual Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, who has become an Internet sensation.
They also featured a damaging gender row about two female boxers, Imane Khelif of Algeria and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who both went on to win gold.
The last day of sporting action saw the United States pip China for top spot in the battle for medals after the U.S. women's basketball team squeezed past France 67-66 to clinch the last gold of the Games.
The USA finished on top of the overall medal table with a total of 126 medals, with China in second place on 91.© 2024 AFP
PTownsend
LA is up against it trying to have an Olympics as spectacular as the one held in Paris. I'm curious to see what venues will be used in LA and if new ones are built whether they can have some of the features that The Sphere in Las Vegas has, but specially built for sporting events. The Vegas Sphere reminds of Huxley's 'feelies', getting closer to a "Brave New World".
TokyoLiving
Now it's old news..
The clownery is over..
Move forward people..
BigP
Good, that’s it finished.
sakurasuki
Tell that for people who run business and need to work in Paris.
dbsaiya
Who are the nominees for the award more important the the gold medal, the Pierre de Coubertin award?
dan
Thank God it's over !!
Fighto!
An amazing Olympics from start to finish. The naysayers said it was "impossible", but it was a marvellous show, a triumph of the human spirit.
Hats off to Paris, and the French people!
WiseOneIn Kansai
I was a teenager but I can never forget the rocket man enter the stadium at the 1984 LA Olympics.
It was a "Wow" factor that is hard to beat so far❗
Ben P. Dosanko
Worst Olympics ever.
Fighto!
By what metric? Your "gut feel"? Did it "outrage and shock" your sensibilities?
Easily one of the greatest Olympics ever. TV networks such as NBC are reporting enormous ratings. The world loved it.
CuteRedlips
NBC is an American network. The reason the ratings were high because the time difference is only 8 hours, so NBC could show it in prime time.
It was a great Olympics if you had the money. Countries from the global south got screwed.
CuteRedlips
LOL, Paris was joke. The venues were second rate. Just look at the athletes village. What a joke.
Strangerland
...says someone about every Olympics.
CuteRedlips
Gotta love the western media, notice how they are not mentioning all the problems with Paris games. They had no problem pointing out the problems with Tokyo. Typical of the western press.
GuruMick
LA's 84 Olympics saw an opening ceremony where 84 Grand Pianos played "Rhapsody in Blue " by Gershwin.
I thought I knew "kitsch " but that topped out on the "kitschy meter ".
How can LA top that....need something really artistic and American.
No. Not Abstract Expressionism....
I'm thinking DISNEY ON ICE {ice being slang for meth.}
CuteRedlips
How about the sound of Gunfire? Thats really American. LOL
JboneInTheZone
Which city are you from that is apparently completely devoid of crime?
Hito Bito
"Dazzling". "Enchanted". LOL Rubbish.
It was "amazing" that the best "stars" they could find for the opening were foreign imports 40 and 60 year olds who haven't had a hit in over 10 years. (Not really)
It was "astonishing" that the drag queen show "shocked" the world by mean-spiritedly mocking Christianity while steering well clear of the "religion of peace" for obvious low-hanging fruit reasons. (Not really)
It was "unbelievable" that no one at all were made ill by forcing athletes to compete in the industrially polluted and totally unsafe-to-swim Seine out of Parisian "pride". (Except many were, and some still are, sick because of it)
And it was "surprising" that a "female" boxer, disqualified by the actual sports authority in boxing from competing in their sport because, well..."she" is a MAN, with male chromosomes and filled with male testosterone, yes it was "surprising" that this person ended up pummeling every true biological female "she" matched up against, sending "feminism" ten steps back so that a patently fake "trangender" could destroy the real ladies' dreams and crushingly prove once again, that physically, a biological male IS superior to a woman. (Except is was a surprise to no one with even half a brain)
Worst Olympics Ever. Good riddance to the horrid, degenerate rubbish masquerading as "games".
Gene Hennigh
This was one of the best Olympics I've ever seen. But you can't keep the people who come here to put things down from putting things down. If god himself said it was a great Olympics, some people here would say, "Oh, yeah? What do you know?"
Fighto!
@ Hito Bito - you must be an absolute riot a parties.
Room cleared.
JboneInTheZone
Nothing in this post is true
Imane isn’t a man
There is 0 proof she has male chromosomes
The IBA that she was disqualified from never disclosed the testing methods they used to justify her disqualification
The IBA is an extremely distrusted “sports authority”
Moskollo
It definitely had its moments. You could see from the us basketball team or Djokovic winning a gold medal means a lot to even the elite level sportsmen. I think more should be done to bring the best footballers(cut the u23 rule, make it a FIFA sanctioned tournament l),
I was too bloated, the swimming seemed to go on forever, breakdancing and skateboarding don’t feel worthy of the title of Olympic sport, if they are darts, snooker, baseball and karate have as much if not more right to be included. Cut the cycling events they are about as exciting as watching paint dry and only favour rich nations..
Asiaman7
Fighto!
He’s got an opinion and he offered it. Is it really necessary to offend every time someone doesn’t agree with you.
Fighto!
@ Asianman -
His "opinion" is simply to offer up endless negativity and bile.
Putrid rubbish needs to be called out.
Some dude
To be fair to Hito Bito, the swimming in the Seine bit was pretty iffy.
As for the allegedly blasphemous ceremony...note that it was ONLY christians who got their panties in a twist. I didn't hear a single peep from representatives of any other religion, and you know what religious people are like: they can whip up something to be offended by in a nanosecond.
Anyway, christianity - the Americanised version, at least - deserves nothing less than scorn and ridicule. Evidence? Joel Osteen, Kenneth Copeland, Franklin Graham....
David K Anderson
That shouldn't be the argument, at least not my the modern understanding of gender (that is, as a social construct). But she may very well not be female in biological/genetic terms.
Nor is there proof she doesn't. That's the crux of the problem: there are no publicly verifiable test results available. And the IOPC (foolishly) eliminated sex testing years ago, leaving the matter up to individual national organizations' requirements and going by athletes' passports, a ludicrous (non-)standard for proof.
Nor can they, legally. Those are a matter of confidential medical record. They did, however, cite the labs used, and both of those labs are multi-accredited testing laboratories. There is no reason to doubt the accuracy of the tests...we just don't know what those results are.
But you know how that could be solved in an instant? The athletes could agree to the release of that that data. I wonder why they don't do that? Or why Khelif withdrew her appeal of last year's ban and Lin never appealed at all (if an appeal had gone to court, those results would have become public record).
No argument there. But their opposite number in this matter, the IOC, as also one of the most corrupt organizations in sports history. Each have teh credibility of a politician's promise.
People on both sides of this fiasco have been making confident statements that "Lin is a man!" or "Khelif was born a biological female!" despite having zero firm knowledge of what they're talking about (or if they do, they're on shaky legal ground re: confidentiality). But questioning these boxers' biological sex is not an unreasonable position (although too many who have done so have been strident and disrespectful about it, which is unnecessary), and the IOC needs to step up and address this before 2028. Bring back sex testing.