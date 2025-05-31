 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A Police officer stands guard on the Champs Elysees avenue, next to the Arc de Triomphe
FILE PHOTO: A Police officer stands guard on the Champs Elysees avenue, next to the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo Image: Reuters/Abdul Saboor
soccer

Paris to deploy 5,400 police for Champions League final

0 Comments
PARIS

Paris will deploy 5,400 police officers for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, police chief Laurent Nunez said on Friday in an interview with French broadcaster Cnews.

Although the match will be held in Munich, a PSG victory would be expected to spark celebrations in the club’s home city which could escalate into disturbances.

In light of the incident in Liverpool earlier this week in which a car ploughed into soccer fans, Nunez said traffic around the Arc de Triomphe - one of the city's best-known landmarks - will be blocked from midday Saturday, with the Champs-Élysées boulevard and nearby streets also closed that evening.

PSG’s win over Arsenal earlier this month, which secured their place in the final, sparked a night of unrest in Paris, with 47 people arrested and three others injured after being hit by a car.

"From 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) this Saturday, there will be no more traffic on the Champs-Élysées and in the perpendicular streets," Nunez said.

"Individuals who come solely to commit vandalism and loot businesses, that's a pattern we’re obviously working to systematically put an end to. That will also be the case on Saturday evening," he added.

"We will obviously be extremely firm. As soon as there is damage, attacks on law enforcement, there will be interventions."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel