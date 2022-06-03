Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hockey Canada says it advised local police of sexual assault accusations against eight players and hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
ice hockey

Parliament summons Hockey Canada officials over gang rape allegations

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Hockey Canada officials will be summoned to testify before a parliamentary committee, lawmakers agreed Thursday, over accusations that eight players were involved in a gang rape in 2018.

A lawsuit filed by a now 24-year-old woman in April against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and the players had been settled without attracting much attention until local reports began circulating in recent days.

According to sports broadcaster TSN, the woman, identified only as "E.M." in court documents, claimed to have been sexually assaulted at a London, Ontario hotel after a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018.

She said the assailants were all Canadian Hockey League players, some who played in the World Juniors 2017-2018 and some who went on to the NHL.

"I am shocked and angry to read about the allegations made against the players of the Canadian junior hockey team," Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge told reporters in Ottawa.

"All Canadians want to know and me too, is whether any public funds were used to cover up this story of gang rape," she said, vowing an audit of federal funding for Hockey Canada "to make sure that's not the case."

She was also critical of Hockey Canada for its apparent lapse in "holding the players accountable" in this case, adding that several are now playing in the National Hockey League.

Hockey Canada told TSN it advised local police of the sexual assault accusations and hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which has not been made public.

The NHL tweeted that the accusations detailed in a statement of claim it obtained were "abhorrent and reprehensible."

"We will endeavor to determine the underlying facts and, to the extent this may involve players who are now in the NHL, we well determine what action, if any, would be appropriate," it said in the statement.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog