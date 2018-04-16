Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Hiroshima extends lead in J.League

TOKYO

Brazilian striker Patric scored both goals as Sanfrecce Hiroshima extended its lead at the top of the J.League to seven points.

Patric opened the scoring on a header in the 51st minute and then doubled the advantage with 11 minutes left in regulation time as Sanfrecce remained undefeated in eight matches.

Elsewhere, Shinzo Koroki scored twice as Urawa Reds beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1.

Jubilo Iwata beat Sagan Tosu 1-0 on a 57th-minute winner from midfielder Takuya Matsuura.

Vissel Kobe beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-1.

On Saturday, Ken Tokura scored a late header to give Consadole Sapporo a 2-1 win over Kashiwa Reysol.

Cerezo Osaka beat visiting FC Tokyo 1-0 thanks to a 74th-minute goal from Toshiyuki Takagi.

Keita Nakamura, Hijiri Onaga and Shogo Nakahara scored as V-Varen Nagasaki inched out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over last-place Gamba Osaka.

Mu Kanazaki scored twice as Kashima Antlers beat Nagoya Grampus 2-0. Second place Vegalta Sendai and Kawasaki Frontale finished in a goalless draw.

