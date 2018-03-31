Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Patric scores winner as Hiroshima beats Kawasaki in J.League

KAWASAKI

Brazilian striker Patric scored a late winner as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 away on Saturday to claim top spot in the J.League.

Patric struck with a left-footed shot from around 15 meters in the 85th minute as Hiroshima improved to 13 points, three ahead of defending champion Kawasaki.

Also, Diego Oliveira scored in the 61st to lead FC Tokyo to a 3-2 win over Gamba Osaka.

Keigo Higashi and Masato Morishige gave Tokyo a 2-0 lead before Hwang Ui-jo scored twice to equalize for Gamba, which has yet to win this season.

Takuma Nishimura scored in the 31st as Vegalta Sendai beat V-Varen Nagasaki 1-0, and Hugo Viera scored the only goal to lead Yokohama F Marinos to a 1-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse.

Kashima Antlers and Consadole Sapporo finished 0-0.

