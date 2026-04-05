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Jessica Pegula stayed on course to defend her WTA Charleston Open crown after reaching the final with another three-set victory Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Pegula downs Jovic to reach WTA Charleston final

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MIAMI

Defending champion Jessica Pegula advanced to the final of the WTA Charleston Open tournament on Saturday, defeating fourth seed Iva Jovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

American top seed Pegula, who has been taken to three sets in each of her four matches in Charleston this week, finally wrapped up victory in 2hr 35min when Jovic pulled a forehand return wide.

The 32-year-old from New York will face the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between fifth seed Madison Keys or unseeded Ukrainian Yuliaa Starodubtseva in Sunday's final.

World number five Pegula will be chasing her second title of the season on Sunday after her victory in Dubai in February.

The American admitted after Saturday's latest three-setter that she has become used to taking the scenic route as she has advanced through the rounds in Charleston.

"When I won the first set today I thought 'Oh man, I have such a great chance to not go to three'. I was like 'Maybe I'll get it done in two today'," Pegula told the Tennis Channel.

"I'd love some straight sets victories -- that would be nice. But a win's a win. If I'm gonna win every match for the rest of my life, but it's three sets, I'll take the three sets."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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