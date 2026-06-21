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Jessica Pegula quickly pulled away in the deciding set, closing it out 6-0 after two hours and 13 minutes on court Image: AFP
tennis

Pegula powers past Sabalenka to reach Berlin final

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BERLIN

American Jessica Pegula rallied past world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0 to reach the final of the Berlin WTA grass-court tournament for the second time.

The world number four will bid for her 12th WTA title, her second on the Berlin grass after her 2024 victory, against Czech Linda Noskova, the eighth seed, who breezed past Filipina wildcard Alexandre Eala 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka had won nine of her 12 previous meetings against the American third seed but it was their first clash on grass.

Pegula got off to a strong start, capitalising on Sabalenka's poor forehand, which produced 10 unforced errors in the first three games.

She broke serve to lead 2-1, then gave Sabalenka no chance on her serve, securing the set 6-4 in three-quarters of an hour.

The Belarusian took an early lead in the second set, breaking serve immediately, but looked shaky when it came to closing out the set and was pushed to a tiebreak, which was interrupted by rain at 3-1 for the American on her opponent's serve.

Two and a half hours later, the two players returned to the Steffi Graf court, and Sabalenka snatched the set, setting up a decider.

Pegula quickly pulled away in the deciding set, closing it out 6-0 after two hours and 13 minutes on court.

World number 35 Eala, 21, who upset world number two Elena Rybakina in the last 16 and Queen's Club champion Donna Vekic in the first round, could not continue her impressive streak.

World number 13 Noskova, 21, won in 1hr 09min and will play her first grass court final on Sunday.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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