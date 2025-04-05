 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jessica Pegula reached her third final in four tournaments with a three-set victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at the WTA Charleston Open Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Pegula rallies to reach Charleston final

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Top seed Jessica Pegula staged a final-set rally to defeat Russian ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 and reach the final of the WTA Charleston Open clay court tournament on Saturday.

Pegula, who ousted defending champion Danielle Collins in Friday's quarterfinals, looked to be in trouble after falling 4-2 behind in the decisive set to leave Alexandrova serving for a 5-2 lead.

But Alexandrova handed Pegula a lifeline with a shaky service game, and after finding herself down 15-40, gifted her opponent a break with a double fault.

Pegula then held to level at 4-4 and although Alexandrova also held for a 5-4 lead, Pegula was clearly in the ascendant.

The American leveled on serve at 5-5, and then grabbed a crucial break in the 11th game for a 6-5 lead to leave her serving for the match.

Pegula soon held two match points at 40-15, and although Alexandrova saved the first with a crosscourt forehand into the corner, Pegula lasered a backhand down the line to clinch victory.

"That was a tough match -- it wasn't the prettiest," said Pegula, adding that blustery conditions had caused problems for both players.

"It was really windy -- there were some awkward shots and we were both very uncomfortable," she said. "On some short balls and low balls, it was kind of swirling. I was just trying not to get frustrated."

Pegula will now face Sofia Kenin in Sunday's final. Kenin advanced after semifinal opponent, eighth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, retired hurt in the first set.

Anisimova needed a medical timeout trailing 2-1 in the first set after appearing to suffer a hip injury. The American was always struggling for mobility from that point and retired after falling 5-2 behind.

"It's never nice to see," Kenin said of her opponent's injury. "I felt like she was struggling, so you try to keep it as respectful as possible, taking it point-by-point. It's unfortunate for this to happen."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel