Brazil Pele Hospital
FILE - Brazilian Pele attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw at the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 1, 2017. Pele was hospitalized once more in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment. Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, that the 81-year-old soccer legend is “stable and expected to be released in the next few days.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
sports

Pelé to remain in hospital for a few days for exams

SAO PAULO

Brazilian soccer great Pelé said Thursday he will remain in a hospital in Sao Paulo “for a few days” to undergo new exams on his colon tumor.

The 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was brought to the Albert Einstein hospital this week for chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor found during routine exams at the end of August. Pelé was hospitalized for almost one month due to the surgery to remove it.

Pelé said on Instagram he has been “having small chemotherapy sessions as part of my treatment.” He added he had just finished the last session of 2021.

“I wanted to share this achievement with you. After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate, don’t you think?” he wrote, with a picture showing him in a hospital gown and a clenched right fist. “Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!”

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

