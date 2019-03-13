Pelle saves Shandong again in Asian Champions League

soccer

Graziano Pelle scored twice for Shandong Luneng to come back from 2-0 down and draw with defending champion Kashima Antlers 2-2 in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Pelle also scored twice last week in a draw at Gyeongnam in South Korea in the opening round.

Sho Ito gave visiting Kashima the lead with a curling low shot from just inside the area after 10 minutes. He scored again shortly after as the Japanese side appeared to take control of the Group E clash at Jinan Olympic Sports Center.

But just 20 minutes in, Kento Misao handled in the area and Pelle converted the penalty. And just before the break, the Italy international curled the ball in from inside the area.

In the other group game, Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia and Gyeongnam of South Korea drew 1-1.

GROUP F

Daegu, the South Korean side making its debut in the league, upset two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande 3-1 thanks to two first-half goals from Brazilian striker Edgar.

Anderson Talisca pulled one back for Fabio Cannavaro's side eight minutes after the break, but with nine minutes remaining Kim Dae-won struck to give Daegu a second win from two games.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima gave visiting Melbourne Victory a second straight loss, 2-1, despite a goal from Keisuke Honda in his first competitive club fixture in Japan in 12 years.

Honda pulled Melbourne level after 71 minutes to cancel out an early goal from Shunki Higashi. But Daiki Watari struck with four minutes remaining to give Hiroshima a win.

