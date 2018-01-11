Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this July 30, 2017, file photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, wave as they arrive at the airport in Tallinn, Estonia. Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. The White House said Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, that Pence will attend the opening ceremonies of the games, scheduled for Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
sports

Pence to lead U.S. delegation to Winter Olympics

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The White House said Wednesday that Pence will attend the opening ceremonies of the games, scheduled for Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Pence will hold meetings with leaders in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan where he will stress the U.S. commitment to stability in the region. The vice president is also scheduled to stop in Alaska to review intercontinental ballistic missile defense systems.

Jarrod Agen, Pence's deputy chief of staff, said Pence would travel to the Olympics "to reinforce the strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of American resolve to the North Korean regime."

North Korea has agreed to take part in the games in South Korea, and the two countries have agreed to hold more discussions on easing tensions along their border and reopening a military hotline.

The U.S. and other world powers want North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

That **-***** suck-up doesn't represent us, or the Olympic spirit, by any stretch of the imagination. No one in Trump's administration should be attending an international games event meant to bring the world closer, as their sole mission seems to be to drive communities further apart.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That **-***** suck-up doesn't represent us, or the Olympic spirit,

Yes, he does. He’s our VP, so what he says, goes.

by any stretch of the imagination. No one in Trump's administration should be attending an international games event meant to bring the world closer, as their sole mission seems to be to drive communities further apart.

What a joke, they should go, politics should not play a role in the games and of the haters don’t want or are ashamed, they do have the option of staying home and sulking.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

politics should not play a role in the games

I agree with this, which is why I think that N. Korea should also be able to participate.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

