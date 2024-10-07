 Japan Today
rugby league

Penrith Panthers beat Melbourne Storm to win 4th straight Australian rugby league title

SYDNEY

The Penrith Panthers claimed their fourth straight premiership with a 14-6 win over the Melbourne Storm in Australia's National Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

Penrith dominated possession and territory throughout the match but needed a late try to center Paul Alamoti to see off a resilient Melbourne outfit, which had finished the regulation season as the top-ranked team.

The latest triumph makes them just the third team to win four consecutive premierships in the competition's 116-year history, and the first since the St. George Dragons won 11 in a row from 1956 and 1966.

Melbourne scored the first try of the match through hooker Harry Grant, but Penrith responded with two tries — to Sunia Turuva and man-of-the-match Liam Martin — to take a 10-6 lead at half time.

Alamoti's try late in the second period, which came from a kick from star halfback Nathan Cleary, sealed the victory in front of 80,000 fans at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

