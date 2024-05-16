 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Czech Republic Ice Hockey Worlds
Germany's John Peterka, right, tries to score as Latvia's Kristaps Roberts Zile blocks him during the preliminary round match between Germany and Latvia at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
ice hockey

Peterka scores twice for Germany in 8-1 rout of Latvia at hockey worlds

PRAGUE

JJ Peterka scored twice in Germany's 8-1 rout of Latvia at the ice hockey world championship on Wednesday.

Germany, last year’s runner-up, netted five times in the second period in Ostrava to hand last year's bronze medalist its first loss.

The victory was Germany's second in four Group B games.

Dominik Kahun, Kai Wissmann, Leonhard Pfoderl, Parker Tuomie, Marc Michaelis and Nico Sturm also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Markuss Komuls got Latvia on the board in the final minute of the second period.

In Group A in Prague, the Czech Republic recovered from a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in a shootout by topping Denmark 7-4 for its third win. Ondrej Palat led the Czechs with a goal and an assist.

Denmark recorded its third defeat.

Switzerland faces Britain later in Group A, while Slovakia plays Poland in Group B.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

