PGA and LPGA stars heading to tournaments in Japan

golf

By Fred Varcoe

The Zozo Championship returns to Chiba Prefecture’s Narashino Course from October 24 to 27 with Hideki Matsuyama and a number of golf’s top players starring in Japan’s only tournament sanctioned by America’s PGA Tour.

Matsuyama has had a mixed season but certainly not one that could be called bad. He is still suffering from neck and lower-back problems, which have affected him over the last couple of years.

After some moderate results in the first month of 2024, Matsuyama found his groove at the Genesis Invitational in California, winning by three strokes after a blistering final-round 62. It was his first victory on the PGA Tour for two years and his 10th overall win meant he became the most successful Asian golfer on the PGA Tour, edging South Korea’s K.J. Choi (and not counting half-Thai Tiger Woods).

Heading toward the Masters, Matsuyama had a fine sixth-place finish at the Players Championship, the so-called fifth major, and finished seventh at the Valero Texas Open. However, he couldn’t sustain his form at the Masters, where he tied for 38th place, or at the PGA Championship (tied 35th) a month later.

He regained his form at the U.S. Open, where he finished sixth, had a bleak trip to the UK for the Scottish Open (missed the cut) and The Open (66th) and then claimed the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Two weeks later, he grabbed his 10th PGA Tour title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and ended the regular PGA season with a ninth-place finish at the Tour Championship in early September. As a final bonus, he beat world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the singles at the Presidents Cup.

Matsuyama won the third edition of the ZOZO Championship in 2021, his only victory in Japan in the last eight years, and he’ll be gunning for some more success on Japanese soil. However, the competition will be tough.

At the top of the list of tough competitors is world No. 2 Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympics champion and winner of two majors this year: the PGA Championship and The Open. Xander is obviously very comfortable in Japan – his Taiwanese mother grew up in Japan and his grandparents live in Shibuya – and is the form player coming into ZOZO. He has finished in the top 15 in the last 11 events he has played in on the PGA Tour, with 15 top 10 results this year. He is ranked No. 2 in the world.

“The fans are what make playing in the ZOZO Championship special,” Schauffele said in a video message. “Winning the ZOZO Championship this year would put an exclamation mark on what’s been an incredible season.”

At No. 4 in the world, defending champion Collin Morikawa will also present a challenge to Matsuyama and Schauffele. Surprisingly, the 27-year-old hasn’t won this year but does have seven top-5 finishes and was runner-up in the season-ending Tour Championship. Morikawa won the 2023 edition of ZOZO by a massive six strokes. With Japanese heritage, Morikawa is a big fan of Japan. “Japan is obviously one of my favorite spots in the world,” he says. “The food, the fans, the golf, I look forward to it again.”

Sahith Theegala could only manage a 19th-place finish at last year’s tournament but the 26-year-old Californian is seen as one of golf’s rising stars and he’s managed nine top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year, including at the Players Championship and the Tour Championship. He is currently ranked 12th in the world.

Since winning his second PGA Championship in 2022, Justin Thomas has struggled to reach peak form, but at 31 is still a strong competitor, especially in team events. He’s had five top 10 finishes this year and has won 15 times on the PGA Tour. As they say, form is temporary, class is permanent, and Thomas will likely find his good form again so that he can add to the nearly $60 million he’s already won on the PGA Tour.

One other contender with a Japanese connection is Rickie Yutaka Fowler, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of golf’s most popular competitors. And yes, his middle name is Yutaka, as his grandfather is Japanese. Fowler ended a four-year title drought in 2023 when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is another $50 million winner on the PGA Tour. He also gets around more than some of his compatriots, with wins in Korea, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates.

Other players worth watching at the ZOZO Championship include Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Matt Kuchar, Ryan Fox, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland and Satoshi Kodaira.

On the women’s side, America’s LPGA Tour heads to Japan at the end of October for the TOTO Classic (October 31-November 3), where international stars will go head to head with the best of Japan at the spectacular Seta Golf Club near Lake Biwa. Three of the last four winners have been Japanese: Mone Inami last year, Ai Suzuki in 2019 and Nasa Hataoka in 2018 (two years were lost to the pandemic).

But the competition is likely to be tough. Japan will be pinning its hopes on the likes of Inami, Miyuu Yamashita, Haruka Kawasaki, Ayaka Furue, Nasa Hataoka, Hinako Shibuno, Yuka Saso and the Iwai twins, Chisato and Akie, with Rio Takeda – a seven-time winner on the Japan tour this year – leading the charge. They’ll be up against the likes of Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Haeran Ryu, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho and Thailand’s Jutanugarn sisters.

© Japan Today