 Japan Today
The Sanderson Farms Championship will be among eight events unveiled by the PGA Tour as part of its fall schedule to determine final qualifying spots for the 2025 campaign Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

PGA Tour to visit Japan, Mexico, Bermuda among late-year events

MIAMI

Events in Japan, Mexico and Bermuda were among eight tournaments named on Monday by the U.S. PGA Tour for its fall schedule -- a last chance qualifying run for the 2025 campaign.

Players finishing in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings through the 2024 Tour Championship are exempt for the 2025 season with the top 50 set for all signature level events.

The FedEx Cup Fall events will set the top 125 in eligibility with winners gaining a two-year tour exemption and spots in The Players Championship and season-opening tournament of champions.

The events begin with the Napa Valley Championship on September 12-15 followed by a week off before the 15th Presidents Cup on September 26-29 at Royal Montreal between the U.S. team captained by Jim Furyk and the Internationals squad guided by Canada's Mike Weir.

Three U.S. tournaments follow, including the Sanderson Farms Championship on October 3-6 at Jackson, Mississippi, the inaugural Black Desert Championship on October 10-13 at Ivins, Utah -- the state's first PGA event since 1963 -- and the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas on October 17-20.

The U.S. PGA Tour will stage the Zozo Championship on October 24-27 at Accordina Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, then return on November 7-10 with the World Wide Technology Championship at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The late-season series then concludes with the Bermuda Championship on November 14-17 at Port Royal in Southampton and the RSM Classic on November 21-24 at Sea Island in St Simons Island, Georgia.

Three PGA Challenge Season events will be staged after that, including the Tiger Woods-hosted World Challenge on December 5-8 in the Bahamas, the PGA-LPGA mixed team Grant Thornton Invitational the following week and the parent-child PNC Championship on December 19-22.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

