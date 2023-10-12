Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Byeong-hun of South Korea was issued a three-month ban by the PGA Tour on Wednesday for an anti-doping violation involving a banned substance found in an over-the-counter cough medicine available in his homeland Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

PGA Tour gives three-month doping ban to South Korean An

0 Comments
MIAMI

South Korea's An Byeong-hun was suspended for three months by the PGA Tour on Wednesday for violating its anti-doping policy with a cough medicine available over the counter in his homeland.

The 32-year-old from Seoul was issued a ban retroactive to August 31 so An will be able to return to competition on December 1.

An tested positive, the tour said, for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that was contained in the cough medication.

"He has cooperated fully with the tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension," the tour said in a statement.

An will miss autumn events that are mainly targeted at players trying to earn their tour status for next season, something An has already done.

An played in 31 events during the 2022-23 season and matched the best PGA finish of his career by sharing second last August at the Wyndham Championship. He also shared third last July at the Scottish Open.

World number 53 An won his biggest title at the 2015 BMW Championship on the European Tour.

In 2009, An became the youngest winner of the U.S. Amateur at age 17.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog