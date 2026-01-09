 Japan Today
The US PGA Tour announced its lineup of eight fall events for 2026, including the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, where these tees with event logos are used Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

PGA Tour unveils fall slate with Japan, Mexico, Bermuda stops

MIAMI

Two events in Mexico and stops in Japan and Bermuda highlight the US PGA Tour's eight-tournament fall schedule announced on Friday.

The tournaments, conducted after the Tour Championship, are aimed at players trying to solidify their spots in next year's tour lineup.

The FedEx Cup Fall lineup also includes the 16th Presidents Cup matches between the United States and non-European Internationals team on September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.

"Fans can expect rich storylines to unfold across the FedExCup Fall as players look to secure or improve their status for the following season," PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis said.

The autumn campaign begins with the Biltmore Championship at Asheville, North Carolina on September 17-20.

The Bank of Utah Championship on October 1-4 will be followed by the Baycurrent Classic the next week at Yokohama Country Club in Japan and the October 21-25 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

The Mexico Open, to be played October 29-November 1 in Vallarta, moves from the spring and is followed by the World Wide Technology Championship on November 5-8 at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.

The inaugural Good Good Championship at Austin, Texas, on November 11-15 and the RSM Classic on November 19-22 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, conclude the campaign.

Woods will host the Hero World Challenge invitational event in the Bahamas on December 3-6.

This year's PGA Tour campaign begins with next week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will begin his 2026 season the following week at the American Express tournament at La Quinta, California.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

