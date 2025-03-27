 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wildcard Alexandra Eala of the Philippines stunned world number two Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open on Wednesday. Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Philippines teen Eala stuns Swiatek in Miami quarterfinals

0 Comments
By Simon EVANS
MNIAMI GARDENS

Alexandra Eala, a 19-year-old wildcard from the Philippines, produced a huge upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday, defeating world number two Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-5 to reach the semifinals.

Ranked 140th in the world, Eala, the first woman from her country to reach the last eight of a WTA 1000 tournament, took advantage of a unusually poor display from Swiatek, keeping her focus as she fought back from 4-2 down in the second set.

Eala broke the Pole for the eighth and final time when Swiatek was serving to stay in the match at 6-5 down in the second set and looked stunned as she struggled to contain her emotions.

"I'm just in disbelief right now. It's so surreal," she said on court.

"I'm so happy and so blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage," said Eala, who has now beaten three grand slam winners on her route to the last four at Miami -- having dealt with Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys before upsetting four-time French Open champion Swiatek.

"I'm trusting my shots and I have a great team to tell me that I can do it," she said.

Eala moved to Spain at the age of 13 to join Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca and Toni Nadal, the Spaniard's uncle and former coach, was in her box for the match.

"It meant a lot that he showed up here. It showed the confidence he had in me and the confidence the academy had in me," she said.

Eala will face the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal between Britain's Emma Raducanu and American Jessica Pegula.

"Just because I won this match or the one before doesn't make the next one any less tough. If anything it will be more tough, so it will take everything that I have," said Eala.

Swiatek will look forward to moving on to the clay season after conceding that she had been far from her usual level.

"I'm sure I wasn't playing my best game and I felt like my forehand collapsed a little, so it wasn't comfortable and Alexandra, for sure, used her chances and pushed me, so for sure she deserves to win this match," she said.

"I don't want to think about this too long. It's nice to learn from losses but there are other things ahead and I am happy we are going to play on clay."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel