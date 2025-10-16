 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Grand Sumo
Sumo wrestlers, called rikishi, celebrate the opening on the dohyo, the sacred sumo wrestling ring, during The Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
sports

Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London's Royal Albert Hall

0 Comments
LONDON

Sumo wrestlers from Japan began a five-day tournament at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday.

It marks only the second time the elite five-day tournament will be held outside Japan. The first was in 1991 at the same venue.

Organizers of the London event say they hope to show Japan’s rich culture as well as its traditional sport that pits two huge men clad in very little against each other in a test of strength and technique. All tickets for the five-day event have been sold.

download.jpeg
Kotoeiho, back to camera, lifts Oshoumi during their bout at The Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Frank Augstein

Prior to the tournament, sumo grand champions Onosato and Hoshoryu on Tuesday took a sightseeing stroll around London. They toured Buckingham Palace and walked around nearby landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, occasionally stopping to take photos with passersby.

Hoshoryu bought a hot dog from a food stall at Westminster Bridge spanning the River Thames, rating the snack as "delicious."

The five-day Grand Sumo Tournament features wrestlers from the sport's elite makuuchi division. Onosato and Hoshoryu performed traditional ring-entering ceremonies in their role as yokozuna.

The Japan Sumo Association canceled planned visits to the British capital in 2009, due to the worldwide financial crisis, and 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© AP/Kyodo

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog