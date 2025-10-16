Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London's Royal Albert Hall

Sumo wrestlers, called rikishi, celebrate the opening on the dohyo, the sacred sumo wrestling ring, during The Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Sumo wrestlers from Japan began a five-day tournament at London's Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday.

It marks only the second time the elite five-day tournament will be held outside Japan. The first was in 1991 at the same venue.

Organizers of the London event say they hope to show Japan’s rich culture as well as its traditional sport that pits two huge men clad in very little against each other in a test of strength and technique. All tickets for the five-day event have been sold.

Kotoeiho, back to camera, lifts Oshoumi during their bout at The Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Frank Augstein

Prior to the tournament, sumo grand champions Onosato and Hoshoryu on Tuesday took a sightseeing stroll around London. They toured Buckingham Palace and walked around nearby landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, occasionally stopping to take photos with passersby.

Hoshoryu bought a hot dog from a food stall at Westminster Bridge spanning the River Thames, rating the snack as "delicious."

The five-day Grand Sumo Tournament features wrestlers from the sport's elite makuuchi division. Onosato and Hoshoryu performed traditional ring-entering ceremonies in their role as yokozuna.

The Japan Sumo Association canceled planned visits to the British capital in 2009, due to the worldwide financial crisis, and 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

