Italy Emilia Romagna F1 GP Auto Racing
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during the qualifying at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, ahead the Italy's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
auto racing

Piastri on pole for Emilia-Romagna GP as Ferrari struggles

IMOLA, Italy

Oscar Piastri fought his way through traffic to take pole position in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday as Ferrari had a terrible session, with neither car in the top 10.

Piastri seemed to lose valuable time getting past cars toward the end of his final qualifying lap but it still proved enough as Max Verstappen fell just .034 of a second short of the Australian's time. That gives Piastri a big advantage in Sunday's race at a track where overtaking is notably difficult.

George Russell took third for Mercedes, pushing Piastri's McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris down to fourth.

It was a tough day for the home fans as Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1's sole Italian driver, Kimi Antonelli, all qualified outside the top 10. All three were caught out by rivals improving their times at the end of the second part of qualifying, with Leclerc 11th, Hamilton 12th and Antonelli 13th.

Earlier in the session, heavy crashes for Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine's Franco Colapinto brought out the red flag.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

