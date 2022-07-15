Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Cycling Tour de France
Britain's Thomas Pidcock climbs Alpe D'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
cycling

Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez stage; Vingegaard keeps Tour lead

0 Comments
ALPE D'HUEZ, France

Tom Pidcock became the youngest man to win a Tour de France stage on Alpe d’Huez when he raced away from a group of breakaway riders to cross the line solo at the iconic ski resort on Thursday.

The 22-year-old mountain bike Olympic champion from Britain attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line more than three minutes behind, in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Geraint Thomas, and kept the yellow jersey. Pogacar tested his rival twice in the last three kilometers but Vingegaard responded with ease.

Pidcock and four-time champion Chris Froome had joined forces earlier in the day in the downhill of the Col du Galibier to catch the breakaway.

At the foot of the final climb, the five remaining breakaway riders — Louis Meintjes, Froome, Pidcock, Neilson Powless and Giulio Ciccone — had a lead of more than six minutes on the group including all the main contenders.

Amid the sound of cowbells and flares lit by some of the hundreds of thousands of fans lining the road, Pidcock accelerated with 10.5-kilometer left as he dropped Powless and Ciccone.

Meintjes and Froome stayed in contention a bit longer but Pidcock attacked again to dash Froome's hopes of claiming a first win since the crash that nearly ended his career three years ago.

Pidcok beat the record of Colombia’s Lucho Herrera, who was 23 when he won on Alpe d’Huez in 1984.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel