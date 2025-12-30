 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia England Cricket
Australia's Steve Smith, center, watches a deliver from England's Brydon Carse, left, on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
cricket

Pitch for two-day Ashes test rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

0 Comments
MELBOURNE, Australia

The pitch used for the fourth Ashes test that finished inside two days has been rated as “unsatisfactory” by cricket's world governing body.

No batter scored a half-century and 36 wickets fell across six sessions at Melbourne Cricket Ground as England beat Australia by four wickets in just 142 overs of play.

“The MCG pitch was too much in favor of the bowlers,” Jeff Crowe, the International Cricket Council's match referee for the test, said Monday.

“With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point.”

James Allsopp, chief of cricket at Cricket Australia, expressed his disappointment for those fans who had bought tickets for Days 3 and 4 that the “pitch did not provide the MCG’s customary balance between bat and ball.”

Those comments came after Matt Page, the curator of the pitch at the MCG, acknowledged that leaving 10mm of grass on the surface proved excessive.

“I’ve never been involved in a test match like it,” Page said, “and hopefully never involved in a test match like it again.”

Australia leads the five-match series 3-1 and has already retained the urn heading into the final test in Sydney.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel