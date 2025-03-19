Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators to play NHL Global Series games in Stockholm in November

FILE - Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, right, makes a save in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

By STEPHEN WHYNO

The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins will play games in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16 as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

The games at newly renovated Avicii Arena announced by the league Tuesday are set to be the 47th and 48th games it has hosted in Sweden and make it the 15th season with regular-season action outside North America.

The visit is perhaps one last chance for aging Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson to play in Scandinavia. The Predators have a prominent Swede in top-line winger Filip Forsberg, with starting goaltender Juuse Saros hailing from neighboring Finland.

The Penguins have not played in Europe since 2008, fresh off winning the third Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. They have since won it twice more, in 2016 and '17.

The NHL is returning to Sweden for the first time since 2023 after staging games in Finland and Czechia this season. Stockholm has hosted more NHL games than any other European city.

Predators CEO Sean Henry said being selected to participate in a marquee event like this is a testament to the organization’s support at home and abroad.

“This event will be particularly special for Filip Forsberg, who adores his home country, and the other Sweden natives on our team and in our organization,” Henry said in a statement. “We had such an incredible time with our fans at the 2022 Global Series in Bern and Prague, and we can’t wait for them to bring even more energy and enthusiasm in November.”

