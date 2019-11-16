Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Grounds crew workers talk on the 18th green before the start of the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
golf

Play resumes at rain-hit Zozo Championship without spectators

INZAI, Chiba

Play resumed on Saturday at the rain-hit Zozo Championship, a day after Friday's second round was washed out due to torrential rain.

Organizers of the PGA Tour's first tournament in Japan took the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday's second round over concerns for their safety.

Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

More than six inches of rain was recorded at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.

Saturday's second round started at about 10 a.m. local time.

Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round on Thursday.

