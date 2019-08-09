Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, hits a backhand to Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
tennis

Pliskova advances in Toronto; could regain top ranking

TORONTO

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup on Thursday, beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-3, 7-5.

Pliskova, who can reclaim the top spot in the rankings this week, will next face Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who beat fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

The 19-year-old Andreescu improved to 5-0 against top-10 opponents this year. She had never faced Bertens before.

Serena Williams, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and No. 2 Naomi Osaka were playing later Thursday.

Also Thursday, American Sofia Kenin beat Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2. Kenin beat top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the previous round. In the quarterfinals, she will face sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.

