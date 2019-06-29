Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Final push: Karolina Pliskova celebrates her win over Kiki Bertens Photo: AFP
tennis

Pliskova, Kerber to meet for Eastbourne title

By Ben STANSALL
EASTBOURNE, England

World number three Karolina Pliskova eased past Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to reach the Eastbourne WTA final where she will face Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Pliskova of the Czech Republic needed just 55 minutes to get past her Dutch opponent, preserving her record of not having dropped a set all week on the English south coast.

She fired 21 winners on her way to a third final in four years at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

"I think I was just playing much better than last year, more free, and just went for it a little bit more," said Pliskova.

German fourth seed Kerber progressed after her Tunisian opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew from their semi-final with an ankle injury.

Kerber defeated Pliskova the only time the two met on grass in the Birmingham final in 2015.

The men's final at the tournament will be an all-American affair between Taylor Fritz and Sam Querrey.

Fritz downed British third seed Kyle Edmund 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 while Querrey needed three sets to defeat Thomas Fabbiano of Italy 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

