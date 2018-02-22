Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Karolina Pliskova made the Dubai final in 2015, losing to Simona Halep Photo: AFP
tennis

Pliskova, Osaka advance in Dubai

0 Comments
By KARIM SAHIB
DUBAI

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova beat Carla Suarez Navarro 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the first of the quarter-final places at the Dubai Championships on Wednesday.

Third seed Pliskova was joined in the last eight by Japan's Naomi Osaka, a winner over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

Pliskova, who headed the WTA rankings from mid-July to mid-September, needed a fightback to go through at the Aviation Club after losing the opening set to her 27th-ranked opponent from the Canary Islands.

The Czech won the second set and survived a run of three consecutive breaks of serve in the third, taking a 4-3 lead over Suarez Navarro.

Pliskova reached 5-3 and served out the fighting win two games later in just over two hours.

"I was not playing the best tennis today, we were both a little bit struggling," Pliskova said after finishing with 11 aces, six double-faults and losing her serve five times.

"For me, this was the first match here after couple days of practice. I haven't had that many matches for last couple of weeks since I came from Melbourne.

"I'm just finding the rhythm of the matches. Finally I got the win, so maybe it's better in the next match.

"These are the important wins - when you are not playing your best tennis."

Osaka, ranked 48th, now stands 2-0 over Kontaveit, taking victory in 90 minutes with six aces and the same number of service breaks.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY