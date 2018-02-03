Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A veteran of three World Cups, Lukas Podolski is looking to share his experience with Vissel Kobe Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Podolski named captain for Vissel Kobe

By PATRIK STOLLARZ
TOKYO

German World Cup winner Lukas Podolski has been named captain of Japan's Vissel Kobe soccer club for the coming season, the team announced Friday.

The 32-year-old joined the J.League club in Kobe last year after playing for Turkey's Galatasaray since 2015.

"It's a heavy responsibility to be appointed captain by any team, in any country," Podolski said in German, according to a club spokesman.

"The top priority is to bring results to the team," he added.

"I'll share my experience with everyone."

Kobe goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa posted a photo of himself and Podolski on Twitter, with the caption: "Master and apprentice. I would like to learn from you."

Podolski, a veteran of three World Cups and the scorer of 49 goals for Germany, arrived in Japan in early July on a contract reportedly worth $5.3 million a year.

He scored twice in his first game for the team, delighting fans.

