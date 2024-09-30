Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown

cycling

Tadej Pogacar added the world road race title to his Tour de France and Giro d'Italia victories on Sunday to become the first man since 1987 to win cycling's triple crown in the same season.

The 26-year-old Slovenian won the 273-km race around Zurich, with Australia's Ben O'Connor second and Dutch one-day specialist Mathieu van der Poel in third place.

Pogacar wrote himself into the history books with an unorthodox long-range attack, rarely seen at this level, to join Ireland's Stephen Roche from 1987 and Belgian Eddy Merckx from 1974 as a men's triple crown champion.

Annemiek van Vleuten achieved the women's triple in 2022.

Pogacar attacked with a sudden and unanswered acceleration 100 km out, with Slovenian team-mate Jan Tratnik dropping back from an escape group to pace him to the head of the race -- a position he would never relinquish.

"It looked like a stupid attack but I came here for the victory and luckily I made it, I never gave up," Pogacar said. "All these years I've been targeting the Tour de France, and not the world title, which I've never won before, but this year all fell into place."

Any race with Pogacar, Van der Poel and double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel could expect to be hotly contested and this proved to be the case.

Evenepoel's entire Belgian team had built up a head of steam at the front of the peloton to keep the Tour-Giro champion within touching distance for two tense hours.

Evenepoel was frequently frustrated, waving his arms at other riders to take up some of the work foisted upon him in the chase.

Pavel Sivakov, a Pogacar team-mate at UAE, rode out ahead with the winner for around 40km before the maverick triple Tour de France winner put the hammer down and went for it alone.

Pogacar skipped the Olympics to target the triple crown, which he sealed with this win over a 273-km course that suited him with its short punchy climbs and kicks at 12 percent.

The 2020 and 2021 world champion Julian Alaphilippe fell and dislocated his shoulder after an hour, while other fancied riders in Spain's Mikel Landa and Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose dropped out.

The race set off at 11 in the morning from the widely pedestrianised town of Winterthur and included seven laps around Zurich, with a challenging 4,470 meters of elevation that was expected to favor the more slender riders.

