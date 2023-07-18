Pogacar says he understands speed of Tour raises doping suspicions

Record breakers: Tadej Pogacar (L) and Jonas Vingegaard say they understand why their Tour de France speed arouses suspicions

cycling

Tadej Pogacar on Monday echoed his Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard on the question of doping, saying he understood "people asking the question" because "we ride fast."

Pogacar trails Vingegaard by 10 seconds after a series of ferocious battles on the most demanding ascents. On the way up some traditional climbs, they have broken speed records.

On Monday's rest day, Pogacar gave a press conference and the topic of doping came up.

"I get this question every year at the tour," the Slovenian said. "I don't see any difference than other years. We ride fast, every stage, we go full. I understand people asking question because of what happened in the past people are worried and I completely understand."

On Sunday, after both men beat Chris Froome's record up Le Bettex, the final climb of the stage, Vingegaard, as race leader, faced the media and doubts.

"I fully understand and we have to be skeptical because of what happened in the past or it will just happen again," said the Dane. "Yes we are going fast and beating records so it's a good thing that fans ask questions about that."

Cycling has been plagued by doping over the years and not least at the Tour de France.

Seven-time Tour champion Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven titles for doping, while fellow American Floyd Landis and Spaniard Alberto Contador also saw titles taken away because of illegal drug-taking.

© 2023 AFP