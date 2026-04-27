 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium Cycling Liege Bastogne Liege
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates crosses the finish line to win the Belgian cycling classic and UCI World Tour race Liege Bastogne Liege, in Liege, Belgium, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
cycling

Pogačar storms to a third straight Liège–Bastogne–Liège win

0 Comments
LIEGE, Belgium

Four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar continued his dominance on Sunday after becoming the first rider this century to earn three straight victories at the Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic cycling race.

The triumph capped an outstanding run in which Pogačar also won two other “monuments” of one-day cycling — Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders.

“It means a lot to win one of the biggest races in cycling again,” the 27-year-old Pogačar said. “I don’t do many races anymore, and thus don’t have many opportunities to win. That means I’m under a lot of pressure on days like today.”

The Slovenian lost to Wout van Aert at Paris-Roubaix earlier this month. The fifth and final Monument race will be the Tour of Lombardy in October.

“I’m really happy that we succeeded,” Pogačar said. “I hope we can keep going like this into the summer. We are in a good place right now. I feel good on the bike and during training, and I appreciate the time I spend with my teammates more and more every year.”

Paul Seixas, the 19-year-old French rider, was second to Pogačar on Sunday. Remco Evenepoel finished third.

“I always race to win, but we know that Pogačar has been utterly dominant these last few years, so just being able to follow him is already something.” Seixas said. “You have to take things one step at a time, without rushing.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel