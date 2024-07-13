Pogacar wins mountainous 14th stage of Tour de France to extend overall lead over Vingegaard

Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates after crossing the finish line during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP)

cycling

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar surged ahead on the last climb to win the mountainous 14th stage of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead to nearly two minutes on Saturday.

The elite climbers' duel between Pogacar and the two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finally came when Pogacar peeled away with about five kilometers (three miles) left.

“I love racing on instinct,” Pogacar said. "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but I love it that way.”

Pogacar caught up with and overtook his UAE Emirates teammate Adam Yates, while Vingegaard was initially dropped but showed good composure to limit the damage.

The Dane crossed the line 39 seconds behind the Slovenian Pogacar, who completed the 152-kilometer (99-mile) trek in just over four hours.

“Let’s keep this positive energy so we can win more,” Pogacar said. “I was feeling really good today.”

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium was third and dropped to third overall behind Vingegaard.

“I stayed with him a little but he rode faster and faster and I was dropped,” Evenepoel said. “The pace was very high.”

After about two hours riders reached the first of the day's two big “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climbs — a 19-kilometer (12-mile) grind up the Col du Tourmalet, one of the race’s most famed Pyrenean climbs.

The second HC climb to the finish at Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d’Adet was shorter at 10.6 kilometers (seven miles) but with a steeper gradient.

Irishman Ben Healy attacked first but was caught by Yates, who set up Pogacar for his 13th stage win of his Tour career.

“Thanks to all the team, especially Adam,” said Pogacar, who won his second Tour in 2021.

Time bonuses for the victory added four valuable seconds and extended Pogacar's lead over Vingegaard to 1 minute, 57 seconds.

“It's a good lead, but you never know,” Pogacar said. “There is a long way to go.”

Evenepoel was 2:22 behind Pogacar heading into another big mountain stage on Sunday.

A group of 10 riders formed a breakaway in Saturday's stage, moving four minutes ahead of the yellow jersey group approaching the Tourmalet ascent.

But with Nils Politt riding tempo for Pogacar’s team, the breakaway soon shredded to five riders, including Healy.

Approaching the final climb, Healy attacked and the four others could not follow.

Healy had a chance to win his first Tour stage and a second in major races following a stage win at the Giro d’Italia last year. But those hopes ended when Yates, followed by Pogacar, overtook him.

Their attack seemed to surprise Vingegaard, who beat Pogacar to win Stage 11 on Wednesday, and it looked like he would lose significantly more time. But a strong response from the Team Jumbo Visma rider helped him stay within one minute of Pogacar.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay, who has won three stages, retained the best sprinter's green jersey.

Sunday’s 15th stage — which falls on Bastille Day, France’s national day — features four big climbs before an even harder grind up to Plateau de Beille.

Monday is the second rest day of the three-week race, which this year finishes in Nice rather than Paris because of the Olympic Games.

