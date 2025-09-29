 Japan Today
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the men's Elite road race, at the road cycling World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
cycling

Pogacar wins second straight world title at road cycling championships in Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda

Tadej Pogacar won his second consecutive world road cycling title on Sunday.

The four-time Tour de France winner dominated in the men’s elite road race to add to the title he won in Switzerland last year.

The Slovenian rider won comfortably ahead of Remco Evenepoel, the time-trial champion.

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill of Canada won the women's road race on Saturday, while Marlen Reusser clinched the women's time-trial victory.

The worlds in Rwanda mark the first time the event took place in Africa in its 104-year history.

