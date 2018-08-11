Pogba leads Man Utd to winning Premier League start

Paul Pogba assumed the responsibility of captain handed to him by Jose Mourinho to help Manchester United get off to a winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.
Less than a month since Pogba scored in the World Cup final to help France lift the trophy, he was thrown straight into action by Mourinho and his third-minute penalty put United on course for victory.
Luke Shaw's late second sealed the points before Jamie Vardy headed home a consolation for the visitors.© 2018 AFP
