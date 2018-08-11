Newsletter Signup Register / Login
On the spot: Paul Pogba scored the opening goal of the Premier League season Photo: AFP
soccer

Pogba leads Man Utd to winning Premier League start

MANCHESTER

Paul Pogba assumed the responsibility of captain handed to him by Jose Mourinho to help Manchester United get off to a winning start in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday.

Less than a month since Pogba scored in the World Cup final to help France lift the trophy, he was thrown straight into action by Mourinho and his third-minute penalty put United on course for victory.

Luke Shaw's late second sealed the points before Jamie Vardy headed home a consolation for the visitors.

