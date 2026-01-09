 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Tennis
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a backhand to Maya Joint of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
tennis

Poland advances to face U.S. in semifinals of the United Cup

0 Comments
SYDNEY, Australia

Poland will play the United States in the semifinals of the United Cup after beating Australia 2-1 in Sydney on Friday.

It took a mixed doubles decider to separate the teams, with Iga Swiatek winning in the women's singles for the Poles and Alex de Minaur triumphing for Australia in the men's.

In the doubles, Jan Zielinski and Katarzyna Kawa won 6-4, 6-0 against John-Patrick Smith and Storm Hunter to set up a rematch of last year's final against the U.S. in Saturday's semis.

No. 2-ranked Swiatek will face No. 4 Coco Gauff. Hubert Hurkacz, ranked 83rd, faces No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

This is the fourth time in a row Poland has advanced to the semifinals.

Swiatek beat Maya Joint 6-1, 6-1 in less than hour, but De Minaur overcame Hurkacz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to force a decider in the doubles.

The U.S., the defending champion, advanced to the semifinals after a 2-1 win against Greece in Perth on Wednesday.

Earlier Friday, tournament organizers announced that due to extreme heat forecast in Sydney, Saturday's semifinal between Belgium and Switzerland had been brought forward by 30 minutes to 10 a.m. local time.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel