Australia captain and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has been charged with a racially aggravated offence by police in London Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Police charge Chelsea star Sam Kerr with 'racially aggravated offence'

SYDNEY

Chelsea and Australian women's soccer star Sam Kerr has been charged with a "racially aggravated offense" in Britain following a dispute involving a police officer, London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker, one of the highest profile and best-paid players in the women's game, was charged following an incident in London in January 2023, a police statement read.

The alleged dispute was sparked when a police officer responded to a "complaint involving a taxi fare", police added.

Kerr is one of Australian soccer's most treasured figures, and last year graced the cover of the FIFA video game alongside French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Governing body Football Australia said it was "aware of the legal proceedings involving Sam Kerr in the United Kingdom".

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time," it said in a statement. "Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate."

The Matildas captain has been credited with helping drive the booming popularity of the women's game -- both in her native Australia and further abroad.

Kerr made her full international debut against Italy in 2009, a precocious talent aged just 15 years old at the time.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United in last season's FA Cup final.

As her star has continued to rise over the years, Kerr has signed lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Nike and Mastercard.

She has scored 99 goals in 128 career games for English heavyweights Chelsea -- but is currently sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury.

The injury -- a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament -- has cast a major shadow over Kerr's hopes of playing for Australia at this year's Paris Olympics which start in July.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

