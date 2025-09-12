Police tighten security ahead of World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

A flock of birds fly over a group of athletes as they take a break in practice on the eve of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on Friday.

Police stepped up security in Tokyo on Friday as the Japanese capital prepares to host the world athletics championships for the first time in 34 years.

The sporting event that runs from Saturday to Sept 21 at Tokyo's National Stadium will bring together athletes and spectators from around the world, with Emperor Naruhito and other imperial family members expected to attend.

The Tokyo police will be increasing patrols with heightened attention paid to suspicious objects and behavior, while both vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be controlled.

Spectators and others entering the stadium will be required to go through security checkpoints where their belongings will be inspected.

Police officers will patrol inside and outside the stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which can seat more than 67,000 spectators.

Ensuring security during races held outside the stadium has also been a focus, with authorities wary of an incident like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured many others.

Police are expected to deploy bomb sniffer dogs to check the marathon and race walk courses.

Crown Prince Fumihito and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike are among dignitaries scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on Saturday.

