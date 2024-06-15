 Japan Today
APTOPIX Euro 2024 Soccer Germany Scotland
Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn fails to save a ball after Germany's Florian Wirtz shot during of the Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
soccer

Host Germany kicks off Euro 2024 by thrashing Scotland 5-1

By DANIELLA MATAR
MUNICH

Host Germany opened the European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had Germany firmly in control after less than 20 minutes, and the duo also became their team’s two youngest goal-scorers in Euro history.

The first half ended in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off and Kai Havertz converted the resulting spot kick.

Substitute Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in the 68th, and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded the largest margin of victory in a European Championship opener.

Scotland, which hadn't had a shot on goal all match, managed to give its raucous fans something to cheer about moments earlier when the ball was bundled into the back of the net off Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger for an own goal.

Steve Clarke’s side will have to do better against Hungary and Switzerland if it is to get out of Group A and reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Germany, tied with Spain, is bidding for a record fourth European Championship title.

