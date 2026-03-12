Politics meets soccer as China, Taiwan face off at Asian Cup

China's Shao Ziqin (L) shoots on goal during the Women's Asian Cup against North Korea

soccer

China and Taiwan will clash this week in a politically tinged Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal while Australia hope that a bumper home crowd can help drag them through against a dangerous North Korea.

Also in the last eight, title favorites Japan will be expected to make light work of the Philippines while South Korea meets Uzbekistan.

Reigning champions China won all three of their group matches, including coming from behind to beat North Korea 2-1, and should have too much for Taiwan in Perth on Saturday.

China is ranked 17th in the world while Taiwan -- who came second behind Japan in their group -- is ranked 40th.

Taiwan competes under the name "Chinese Taipei" in international sports events, including this one and the Olympics.

It is part of a political compromise with China that allows Taiwan to take part in major competitions without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

Beijing views the self-ruled island as part of its territory but the name "Chinese Taipei" has long been a source of frustration to many Taiwanese.

The Asian Cup has already been overshadowed by matters off the pitch after at least five players from Iran's team claimed asylum in Australia.

Like China, Taiwan has enjoyed strong support at the tournament, something coach Prasobchoke Chokemor said played a part in propelling the Taiwanese into the knockout rounds.

"I must thank my players for showing how strong they can be, even in extremely critical moments," the Thai manager said after a 3-1 win over India on Tuesday. "I am also grateful to all the fans who gave us such fantastic support."

The quarterfinals get under way on Friday when Australia plays North Korea in front of what is expected to be a sell-out Perth crowd.

North Korea were unlucky to lose to China in the group stage and will present a formidable challenge to the hosts, who were held 3-3 by South Korea in their previous match.

Japan enters the last-eight fray on Sunday in Sydney fresh from an ominous showing in the group phase where they won all three games at a canter, plundering 17 goals and conceding none.

"I'm sure at some point in this tournament we're going to have to defend," coach Nils Nielsen said after a 4-0 hammering of Vietnam.

The two-time former champions enjoyed 81 percent of possession and limited Vietnam to just one shot on goal.

Worryingly for opponents the Philippines, Nielsen warned that Japan can still get better.

"We'll spend time on that in the coming days, and also work on improving our transition moments," said the Greenlander. "At the same time, I hope we can continue creating as many chances as we are now when playing forward."

South Korea will also be strong favorites on Saturday against an Uzbekistan side who sneaked into the next round as one of two best third-placed teams, along with the Philippines.

