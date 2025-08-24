Pollard steers Springboks to victory over Wallabies

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard landed all six of his place kicks as the Boks beat Australia 30-22 in Cape Town

South Africa bounced back from defeat a week ago with fly-half Handre Pollard producing a masterly kicking performance in a 30-22 win over Australia in their Rugby Championship match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams scored three tries as the Springboks avenged their shock 38-22 defeat by the same opponents in Johannesburg the previous week. The Springboks led 20-10 at half-time.

Player-of-the-match Pollard was the difference between the teams in a hard-fought battle on a damp, yielding field.

The 31-year-old, who replaced Manie Libbok in the starting line-up, controlled the match with his tactical kicking as the Springboks returned to a traditional game based on forward power in the tricky conditions.

Crucially, he also landed all six of his place kicks – three penalty goals and three conversions.

“It was a proper test match. The guys really got involved and got stuck in,” said Jessie Kriel who was captaining the Boks in place of the injured Siya Kolisi.

“We’re so lucky we’ve got so much experience in the squad. It was awesome the way the leaders got stuck in this week. We got back to the way we like to play."

But the Wallabies will return home with five points from their two matches after their bonus point win in Johannesburg. They came close to a losing bonus point on Saturday but James O'Connor missed two penalty attempts in the dying minutes.

“We fought right to the end. I'm super proud of the boys," said Wallaby captain Fraser McReight. “We’ve got a great squad mentality. The bench boys came on really well. It shows the quality of our group."

The Springboks had to be satisfied with four points for the win – and will have to travel to New Zealand knowing they will need at least one win in two matches against the All Blacks if they are to have a chance of defending their Championship title.

The Springboks went ahead through two penalty goals by Pollard in the first five minutes, while the Wallabies suffered a blow when fullback Tom Wright left the field with an injured left knee.

Wright, one of the stars of Australia's win in Johannesburg, turned awkwardly on a field which was soft and yielding after rain during the week and earlier on Saturday.

But the Wallabies struck back almost immediately with a smart piece of opportunism by veteran scrumhalf Nic White, who kicked into empty space after Australia were awarded a free kick from a scrum.

Left wing Corey Toole, playing in his first test, gathered the ball and scored a try without being touched.

When White was caught in possession near his own line minutes later, Pollard took advantage of the turnover with a cross kick which enabled right wing Canan Moodie to score.

It was a double blow for the Wallabies because White suffered a head injury in the collision and was replaced by Tate McDermott with the Springboks leading 13-7 after a frenetic opening 11 minutes.

Wallaby captain Fraser McReight crossed the Springbok line three minutes later but the try was ruled out because of a knock-on.

Eighthman Kwagga Smith, a late replacement for Jean-Luc du Preez, scored South Africa's second try five minutes before half-time after a drive from a lineout.

As they did in Johannesburg, where they overcame a 22-point deficit, the Wallabies came back strongly in the second half with a try by right wing Max Jorgensen.

Pollard put South Africa 23-17 ahead before replacement hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored a try for the Wallabies 11 minutes from time.

O'Connor, however, missed a conversion attempt from the touchline that would have given the tourists the lead.

Replacement lock Eben Etzebeth sealed South Africa's win with a converted try six minutes from time.

