Poor weather, standing water end Saturday play at Masters

Play was suspended for the remainder of the day in Saturday's third round of the 87th Masters after heavy rains caused standing water to puddle on greens at Augusta National.

The horn sounded at 3:15 p.m. with pouring rains, brisk winds and cold temperatures pounding the 54 players who made the cut.

American Brooks Koepka, the leader at 13-under par, was on the green at the seventh hole with an 11-foot par putt when play was halted while playing partner Jon Rahm, second on 9-under had a nine-foot birdie putt.

