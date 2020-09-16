Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Portland Classic cut to 54 holes because of air quality

By ANNE M. PETERSON
PORTLAND, Ore

The LPGA Tour's Portland Classic set for this weekend has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires that have been burning across the West.

The course and practice facilities at Columbia Edgewater Country Club remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday's Pro-AM has been canceled. The air quality in Portland has been at dangerous levels because of the wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.

“Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday, and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course," LPGA Chief Tour Operations Officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said in a statement. “This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision.”

On Monday, Canadian Brooke Henderson withdrew from the event because of the smoky conditions. Henderson, ranked No. 6 in the world, has won the Portland event twice.

Eight of the world's top 10 golfers were expected to play in the 49th edition of the Portland tournament. Hannah Green of Australia won the event last year.

The Portland Classic was already scheduled to be played without fans this year because of the coronavirus.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

