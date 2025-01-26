Postecoglou under fire as Leicester stun Spurs; West Ham hold Villa

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Leicester pushed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou closer to the sack with a 2-1 win that extended Spurs' dismal run, while Aston Villa were frustrated by West Ham in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Postecoglou's troubled team blew the lead on home turf as they crumbled to a sixth defeat in their last seven league games.

With only one win in their last 11 top-flight matches, Tottenham are languishing in 15th place, just eight points above the bottom three.

It was another woeful result for the beleaguered Australian, who has faced mounting calls for his dismissal throughout a turbulent second season in charge.

Tottenham are dangerously close to being sucked into the relegation battle and Postecoglou's fate could be sealed by a League Cup semi-final second leg clash at Liverpool and FA Cup visit to Villa next month.

Tottenham hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg against Liverpool and a Wembley appearance could buy Postecoglou time to get his team back on track with his squad ravaged by injuries.

"It is a disappointing result, but at the same time I can't ask anymore from this group of players. Some of them aren't 100 percent but they are trying their hardest," Postecoglou said. "Things just aren't falling for us. It is not an atmosphere where it is easy at the moment. We've got to get through this as united as possible."

While Postecoglou fights to save his job, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy can breathe a little easier over his own future.

The former Manchester United striker, who replaced Steve Cooper in December, had presided over seven successive league defeats before their much-needed success against Tottenham.

Leicester are now one place and one point above the relegation zone and Van Nistelrooy said: "It's a massive win. The players are buying into it. I can only be very proud of this team."

Richarlison gave Spurs a first-half lead when he headed in Pedro Porro's cross.

But Leicester equalised less than 60 seconds after half-time when Bobby De Cordova-Reid's cross was mishandled by Antonin Kinsky, ricocheting off Jamie Vardy's shin as it trickled into the net.

Just four minutes later, Morocco forward Bilal El Khannouss took possession in the Tottenham half and advanced unchecked by Postecoglou's sloppy defense before curling a fine finish past Kinsky.

Villa's hopes of Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season were dented as an under-strength West Ham battled back to earn a point in Birmingham.

Jacob Ramsey's strike was just reward for a fast start by Unai Emery's side.

But they failed to add to their advantage as Morgan Rogers had a second ruled out for offside.

Graham Potter was forced to name four full-backs in his starting line-up for the injury-hit Hammers, who were without captain Jarrod Bowen.

However, the visitors rallied in the second half and were unfortunate not to take all three points after Emerson Palmieri's header levelled.

Lucas Paqueta thought he had won the game in stoppage time, but Tomas Soucek had strayed offside before teeing up the Brazilian to quell Potter's jubilant celebration on the touchline.

Villa remain in eighth, four points off the top four, while West Ham edge up to 13th.

Brentford benefitted from penalty controversy to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Frank's team earned a 66th minute spot-kick when Maxence Lacroix fouled Nathan Collins.

Bryan Mbeumo's spot-kick hit the post, but Palace's reprieve was short-lived as VAR ruled Marc Guehi had encroached before the shot.

The Brentford forward gratefully accepted his second chance by sending Palace keeper Dean Henderson the wrong way for his 14th goal this season.

Kevin Schade netted in the 80th minute for Brentford before Palace winger Romain Esse came off the bench to score with his first touch on his debut five minutes later.

Later on Sunday, troubled Manchester United travel to Fulham

