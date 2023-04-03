Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Chelsea Potter Out
FILE - Chelsea Manager Graham Potter watches during the champions League soccer match between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg at the Stamford Bridge in London, England, in London , England, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending more than $600 million on players in the last two transfer windows. The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Leila Coker, file)
soccer

Graham Potter fired by Chelsea after rocky 6 months as coach

LONDON

Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players totaling $630 million across the last two transfer windows.

The team announced Potter's departure a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which left Chelsea in 11th place, and nearly seven months after taking a gamble on him as the replacement for the fired Thomas Tuchel.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person,” Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

The American ownership's first managerial appointment ultimately backfired. Potter was brought in on a five-year deal despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s biggest clubs — in a somewhat obscure coaching past, the only trophy he'd won was the Swedish Cup in 2017 — and he failed to get the best out of an expensively assembled squad.

Chelsea won just seven of its 22 Premier League games under Potter and is 12 points off the top four, meaning the team is unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League. Chelsea lost to Manchester City in both domestic cup competitions but has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where it was drawn against titleholder Real Madrid with the first leg on April 12.

Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter's coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea's next game is against Liverpool on Tuesday.

