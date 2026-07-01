Premier Lacrosse League adds Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac, 'Top Gun' actor Glen Powell as investors

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The Premier Lacrosse League is adding actors Rob Mac and Glen Powell among the investors of a $100 million financing round that represents the largest capital raise in the history of professional lacrosse.

The financing round, led by Ares funds and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, also included a minority equity investment from ESPN.

As part of the financing, co-head of Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment, Jim Miller, will join the PLL’s Board of Directors. Powell — who starred with Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” — will join the PLL as a Creative Advisor and will work alongside founders Paul and Mike Rabil to help bring the first PLL and Women's Lacrosse League teams to Texas.

The Premier Lacrosse League is a men’s professional lacrosse league composed of eight teams in North America.

“Lacrosse is entering one of the most important periods in its history. With the Olympics on the horizon, we have an opportunity to introduce the sport to a new generation of fans and athletes around the world,” said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. “Our focus is on building the infrastructure to support that growth through elite competition, broader distribution, youth participation, and a stronger professional ecosystem.”

As both the league’s media rights partner and now an equity investor, ESPN expands an alignment that already spans live game distribution and original storytelling across the PLL and Women's Lacrosse League.

The 2026 PLL and WLL seasons are airing on ESPN platforms and ABC as lacrosse builds toward its Olympic return at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

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