 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Premier League champions Liverpool have spent more than £400 million ($535 million) in the summer transfer window Image: AFP/File
soccer

Premier League clubs break £3 billion barrier to roar ahead of rivals

1 Comment
LONDON

Record spending of £3 billion ($4 billion) during the summer transfer window further cements the Premier League as the "most competitive in world football", according to financial experts Deloitte.

The window closed in dramatic style late on Monday when Liverpool announced the British record £125 million signing of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak after a day of big moves.

The gross spend of more than £3 billion during the window is around £650 million higher than the previous record of £2.4 billion set in 2023, according to Deloitte.

It is the third consecutive summer in which gross spend has exceeded £2 billion, and the first in which it has reached £3 billion.

Spending outstripped that across the rest of the big five leagues in Europe, making up 51 percent of total gross spend among the group -- the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said: "A third record-breaking summer of Premier League spending in four years sends a strong signal that, despite subdued spending across the rest of the continent, clubs have no plans to slow down their investment in the on-pitch product.

"With more English teams than ever competing in European competitions, more than any other league across Europe, Premier League clubs are looking to attract the best talent and further cement the league as the most competitive in world football."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

It is similar to the J-league being the biggest competition in Asia. Hopefully they will have regular games in the future between teams from these top leagues. They will be massive events. Imagine trying to get a ticket for Urawa v a Liverpool team.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel