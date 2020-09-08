Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester City's midfielder Riyad Mahrez has tested positive for coronavirus Photo: POOL/AFP
soccer

Premier League clubs return three positive coronavirus tests

By LEE SMITH
LONDON

Premier League clubs returned three positive tests for coronavirus as they returned for pre-season training ahead of the start of the new campaign on Saturday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 31 August and Sunday 6 September, 1,605 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

All players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

Earlier on Monday, Manchester City confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had tested positive but were not displaying symptoms of the virus.

A breach of coronavirus protocols has also rocked England's preparations for Tuesday's Nations League clash in Denmark after City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood were sent home after reports they brought women back to the team hotel in Reykjavik after Saturday's 1-0 win over Iceland.

